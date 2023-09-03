Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-27) face the Minnesota Lynx (18-19) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Target Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Mercury

The 80 points per game Minnesota averages are just 3.8 fewer points than Phoenix gives up (83.8).

Minnesota is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Lynx are 13-4 when they shoot higher than 44.1% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 32.3% from three-point range, 4.1% lower than the 36.4% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Lynx have collected a 6-5 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 36.4% of their three-point attempts.

Minnesota and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Minnesota averaging 3.8 more rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 79.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.1 points fewer than the 80 they've scored this year.

Minnesota has been more stingy on the defensive side of the ball as of late, allowing 85 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 85.1 points per game its opponents average over the 2023 season.

The Lynx's last 10 contests have seen them make 7.3 three-pointers per game while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are up compared to their 2023 averages of 6.7 makes and 32.3%.

Lynx Injuries