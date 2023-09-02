The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) square off against the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

Wyoming vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Wyoming vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Wyoming compiled a 6-6-1 record against the spread last year.

The Cowboys were 3-2 ATS last year when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Texas Tech compiled a 7-5-1 ATS record last year.

The Red Raiders covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

