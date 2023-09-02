The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) play the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Wisconsin owned the 91st-ranked offense last season (363.6 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking 11th-best with just 303.5 yards allowed per game. Buffalo totaled 377.2 yards per game on offense last year (75th in the FBS), and it gave up 395.3 yards per game (79th) on the other side of the ball.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Key Statistics (2022)

Wisconsin Buffalo 363.6 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.2 (68th) 303.5 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.3 (88th) 179.8 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.9 (79th) 183.8 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.3 (62nd) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 26 (7th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders (2022)

Graham Mertz recorded a passing stat line last year of 2,136 yards with a 57.1% completion rate (164-for-287), 19 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and an average of 164.3 yards per game.

Braelon Allen churned out 1,237 rushing yards (95.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns last season.

Chez Mellusi churned out 473 yards on 112 carries (36.4 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

Chimere Dike hauled in 47 catches for 689 yards (53 per game) while being targeted 75 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Skyler Bell also impressed receiving last year. He collected 30 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 56 times.

Keontez Lewis grabbed 20 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 24.1 yards per game last year.

Buffalo Stats Leaders (2022)

Cole Snyder connected on 58.9% of his passes to throw for 3,030 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Snyder also helped with his legs, accumulating four touchdowns on 11.2 yards per game.

Mike Washington racked up seven rushing touchdowns on 48.1 yards per game last season.

Ron Cook Jr. ran for four touchdowns on 600 yards a year ago. Cook also was productive as a receiver, accumulating 16 receptions for 207 yards.

Justin Marshall averaged 64.4 yards on 4.9 receptions per game and compiled nine receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Quian Williams grabbed five touchdowns and had 743 receiving yards (57.2 ypg) in 2022.

Jamari Gassett averaged 26.7 receiving yards per game on 2.5 targets per game a season ago.

