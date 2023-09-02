Our projection model predicts the Houston Cougars will take down the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, September 2 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

UTSA vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+2) Over (59.5) Houston 33, UTSA 32

UTSA Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Roadrunners have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

The Roadrunners put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.

UTSA had an ATS record of 5-6 as favorites of 2 points or greater last season.

The Roadrunners and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 14 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 59.5 points, 2.9 fewer than the average total in last season's UTSA contests.

Houston Betting Info (2022)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.

As 2-point underdogs or more, Houston had two wins ATS (2-1) last season.

Cougars games hit the over nine out of 13 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 0.6 points higher than the average scoring total for Houston games last season (58.9).

Roadrunners vs. Cougars 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 36.8 25.9 48 27 36.8 27.3 Houston 36.1 32.2 33.8 33.7 40.5 33.3

