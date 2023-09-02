The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) and Houston Cougars (0-0) will clash at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is UTSA vs. Houston?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Houston 33, UTSA 32
  • UTSA won 90.9% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (10-1).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter last year, the Roadrunners finished with a record of 9-1 (90%).
  • Houston won two of the four games it played as underdogs last season.
  • Last season, the Cougars won one of their three games when they were the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Roadrunners a 55.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Houston (+2)
  • Against the spread, UTSA went 7-7-0 last year.
  • The Roadrunners had an ATS record of 5-6 as 2-point favorites or more last season.
  • Houston posted a 5-8-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Cougars had two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2-point underdog or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (59.5)
  • UTSA played eight games with more than 59.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
  • UTSA played in nine games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 59.5 points.
  • UTSA and Houston combined to average 13.4 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 59.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

UTSA

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 62.4 66.9 57.9
Implied Total AVG 37.6 41.1 34.1
ATS Record 7-7-0 3-4-0 4-3-0
Over/Under Record 8-6-0 4-3-0 4-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 5-0 5-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Houston

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.9 57.4 60.8
Implied Total AVG 33.8 35 32.3
ATS Record 5-8-0 1-6-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 9-3-1 4-2-1 5-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 4-3 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-0 2-2

