Saturday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (74-61) and Colorado Rockies (49-85) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 2.

The probable starters are Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) for the Blue Jays and Ty Blach (1-1) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those matchups).

The Rockies have come away with 44 wins in the 118 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 14-41 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (588 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.64 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule