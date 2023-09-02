Phillies vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 2
Saturday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) and the Philadelphia Phillies (74-60) clashing at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on September 2.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-8) to the mound, while Colin Rea will take the ball for the Brewers.
Phillies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Phillies vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Phillies Performance Insights
- The Phillies have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.
- This season, the Phillies have been favored 90 times and won 53, or 58.9%, of those games.
- Philadelphia has entered 52 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 32-20 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Phillies, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Philadelphia has scored 655 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 5-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.
- The Brewers have won in 32, or 50.8%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 10-19 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (589 total runs).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 27
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Aaron Nola vs Drew Rom
|August 28
|Angels
|W 6-4
|Taijuan Walker vs Lucas Giolito
|August 29
|Angels
|W 12-7
|Michael Lorenzen vs Tyler Anderson
|August 30
|Angels
|L 10-8
|Cristopher Sanchez vs Reid Detmers
|September 1
|@ Brewers
|L 7-5
|Zack Wheeler vs Freddy Peralta
|September 2
|@ Brewers
|-
|Aaron Nola vs Colin Rea
|September 3
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ranger Suárez vs Wade Miley
|September 4
|@ Padres
|-
|Taijuan Walker vs Rich Hill
|September 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Pedro Avila
|September 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Cristopher Sanchez vs Michael Wacha
|September 8
|Marlins
|-
|Zack Wheeler vs TBA
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 27
|Padres
|W 10-6
|Adrian Houser vs Michael Wacha
|August 28
|@ Cubs
|W 6-2
|Wade Miley vs Jameson Taillon
|August 29
|@ Cubs
|L 1-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele
|August 30
|@ Cubs
|L 3-2
|Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 1
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Freddy Peralta vs Zack Wheeler
|September 2
|Phillies
|-
|Colin Rea vs Aaron Nola
|September 3
|Phillies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Ranger Suárez
|September 4
|@ Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs TBA
|September 5
|@ Pirates
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Mitch Keller
|September 6
|@ Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Mitch Keller
|September 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|TBA vs Luis Severino
