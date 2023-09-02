Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Blue Jays.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .427, fueled by 48 extra-base hits.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 88 of 126 games this season (69.8%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (23.0%).

In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has driven in a run in 46 games this year (36.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year (43.7%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 62 .280 AVG .233 .325 OBP .258 .456 SLG .398 25 XBH 23 7 HR 8 34 RBI 28 62/12 K/BB 74/9 2 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings