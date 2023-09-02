Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .205 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.

In 52.4% of his 21 games this season, Rodgers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 21 games played this year, he has not homered.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Rodgers has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in five of 21 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 .275 AVG .140 .293 OBP .229 .425 SLG .140 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 2 12/1 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings