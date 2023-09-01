Chris Flexen will be on the mound for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +155 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under has been listed at 12.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -190 +155 12.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those contests).

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (37.6%) in those games.

Colorado has a record of 21-44, a 32.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 59 of 132 chances this season.

The Rockies have an against the spread record of 18-13-0 in 31 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-36 21-48 20-31 29-53 31-61 18-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.