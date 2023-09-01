The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .288 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (9.9%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has an RBI in 23 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them.

In 50.7% of his games this year (36 of 71), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 31 .306 AVG .265 .395 OBP .356 .517 SLG .376 17 XBH 9 5 HR 2 23 RBI 9 17/19 K/BB 21/11 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings