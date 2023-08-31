The Missouri Tigers (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the South Dakota Coyotes (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Missouri put up 367.6 yards per game on offense last season (84th in the FBS), and it ranked 34th defensively with 340.8 yards allowed per game. South Dakota ranked 11th-worst in scoring offense last season (16.3 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 75th with 29.2 points allowed per contest.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

South Dakota vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

South Dakota vs. Missouri Key Statistics (2022)

South Dakota Missouri 285.9 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.6 (73rd) 406.9 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.8 (39th) 122.6 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (65th) 163.3 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.8 (90th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (89th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

South Dakota Stats Leaders (2022)

Carson Camp completed 56.1% of his passes to throw for 904 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Travis Theis averaged 70.4 rushing yards per game and scored five rushing touchdowns. Theis complemented his rushing performance with 2.3 receptions per game to average 16.1 receiving yards.

Last season Shomari Lawrence rushed for 597 yards. He also scored four total touchdowns.

Wesley Eliodor was targeted 2.5 times per game and piled up 482 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

JJ Galbreath caught 21 passes last season on his way to 255 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Carter Bell worked his way to three receiving touchdowns and 245 receiving yards (22.3 ypg) last season.

Missouri Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Brady Cook put together 2,710 passing yards (208.5 per game), a 64.4% completion percentage (244-for-379), 12 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. He also added 585 rushing yards on 139 carries with six rushing TDs (averaging 45 yards per game).

Cody Schrader churned out 744 rushing yards (57.2 per game) and nine touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Dominic Lovett grabbed 56 passes (on 76 targets) for 846 yards (65.1 per game). He also found the end zone three times.

Barrett Banister also impressed receiving last year. He had 43 receptions for 452 yards. He was targeted 59 times.

Luther Burden III reeled in 43 passes on 71 targets for 366 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 28.2 receiving yards per game.

