The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 118 hits and an OBP of .334, both of which rank first among Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 46th in slugging.

McMahon has had a hit in 80 of 125 games this season (64.0%), including multiple hits 31 times (24.8%).

He has gone deep in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 125), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has driven in a run in 41 games this year (32.8%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 60 games this year (48.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Other Rockies Players vs the Braves

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 65 .276 AVG .229 .352 OBP .318 .516 SLG .408 28 XBH 23 13 HR 9 44 RBI 23 79/27 K/BB 81/32 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings