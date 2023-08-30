Ryan McMahon vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 118 hits and an OBP of .334, both of which rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 46th in slugging.
- McMahon has had a hit in 80 of 125 games this season (64.0%), including multiple hits 31 times (24.8%).
- He has gone deep in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 125), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has driven in a run in 41 games this year (32.8%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this year (48.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Braves
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
- Click Here for Mike Toglia
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|.276
|AVG
|.229
|.352
|OBP
|.318
|.516
|SLG
|.408
|28
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|44
|RBI
|23
|79/27
|K/BB
|81/32
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 135 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Vines will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.