The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Marcell Ozuna to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 132 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 397 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 576 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.58 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.518 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (5-13) for his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Kyle Freeland Cole Irvin 8/26/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Chris Flexen Kyle Bradish 8/27/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jack Flaherty 8/28/2023 Braves L 14-4 Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves L 3-1 Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Freeland Darius Vines 9/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Austin Gomber Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt

