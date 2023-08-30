How to Watch the Rockies vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Marcell Ozuna to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 132 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 397 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored 576 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.58 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.518 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (5-13) for his 26th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Cole Irvin
|8/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Kyle Bradish
|8/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jack Flaherty
|8/28/2023
|Braves
|L 14-4
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bryce Elder
|8/29/2023
|Braves
|L 3-1
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Charlie Morton
|8/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Darius Vines
|9/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Kevin Gausman
|9/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Merrill Kelly
|9/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Pfaadt
