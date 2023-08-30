Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (86-45) and the Colorado Rockies (49-83) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 8:40 PM on August 30.

The probable pitchers are Darius Vines for the Braves and Kyle Freeland (5-13) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 13.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 3-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those matchups).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 116 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (37.9%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 18 times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (576 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.58) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule