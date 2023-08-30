Nolan Jones vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .267.
- Jones has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 75), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.3% of his games this year, Jones has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 31 of 75 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|41
|.263
|AVG
|.271
|.354
|OBP
|.346
|.456
|SLG
|.507
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|21
|34/15
|K/BB
|65/16
|6
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 135 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Vines gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
