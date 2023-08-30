The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .267.

Jones has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 75), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.3% of his games this year, Jones has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 31 of 75 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 41 .263 AVG .271 .354 OBP .346 .456 SLG .507 10 XBH 19 6 HR 7 18 RBI 21 34/15 K/BB 65/16 6 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings