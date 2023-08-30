Mike Toglia vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Mike Toglia and his .316 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves and Darius Vines on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .175 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Toglia has had a hit in 21 of 41 games this year (51.2%), including multiple hits three times (7.3%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (9.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Toglia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (41.5%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.203
|AVG
|.147
|.286
|OBP
|.183
|.275
|SLG
|.324
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|5
|25/8
|K/BB
|24/2
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
- Vines will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
