Mike Toglia and his .316 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves and Darius Vines on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Darius Vines TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .175 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Toglia has had a hit in 21 of 41 games this year (51.2%), including multiple hits three times (7.3%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (9.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Toglia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (41.5%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .203 AVG .147 .286 OBP .183 .275 SLG .324 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 5 RBI 5 25/8 K/BB 24/2 1 SB 0

