Ezequiel Tovar vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar (.366 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.426) thanks to 46 extra-base hits.
- In 69.4% of his games this season (86 of 124), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 15 games this year (12.1%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Tovar has driven in a run in 45 games this year (36.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.279
|AVG
|.233
|.327
|OBP
|.258
|.454
|SLG
|.398
|23
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|28
|59/12
|K/BB
|74/9
|2
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 135 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Vines gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
