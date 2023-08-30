The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar (.366 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.426) thanks to 46 extra-base hits.

In 69.4% of his games this season (86 of 124), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 15 games this year (12.1%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.

Tovar has driven in a run in 45 games this year (36.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 55 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .279 AVG .233 .327 OBP .258 .454 SLG .398 23 XBH 23 7 HR 8 33 RBI 28 59/12 K/BB 74/9 2 SB 6

