Elias Díaz vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .611 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the hill, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .271 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 85th in slugging.
- In 72 of 116 games this season (62.1%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in 11.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 38 games this year (32.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (28.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|60
|.285
|AVG
|.258
|.327
|OBP
|.313
|.477
|SLG
|.376
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|28
|40/14
|K/BB
|55/15
|2
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
- Vines gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
