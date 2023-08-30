Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .611 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the hill, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Braves Starter: Darius Vines

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .271 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 85th in slugging.

In 72 of 116 games this season (62.1%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

He has gone deep in 11.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 38 games this year (32.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (28.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Other Rockies Players vs the Braves

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 60 .285 AVG .258 .327 OBP .313 .477 SLG .376 21 XBH 14 8 HR 5 34 RBI 28 40/14 K/BB 55/15 2 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings