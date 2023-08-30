Charlie Blackmon vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Charlie Blackmon (batting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Darius Vines. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .291 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Blackmon will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 over the course of his last outings.
- Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 75.7% of his games this year (53 of 70), with at least two hits 22 times (31.4%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.313
|AVG
|.265
|.395
|OBP
|.356
|.528
|SLG
|.376
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|9
|17/18
|K/BB
|21/11
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.0 per game).
- Vines takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
