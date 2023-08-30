On Wednesday, Charlie Blackmon (batting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Darius Vines. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .291 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Blackmon will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 over the course of his last outings.

Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 75.7% of his games this year (53 of 70), with at least two hits 22 times (31.4%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games.

He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .313 AVG .265 .395 OBP .356 .528 SLG .376 17 XBH 9 5 HR 2 23 RBI 9 17/18 K/BB 21/11 0 SB 0

