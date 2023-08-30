Brendan Rodgers vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
The Colorado Rockies, including Brendan Rodgers and his .359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .218 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
- Rodgers has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 20 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In six games this season (30.0%), Rodgers has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|.314
|AVG
|.140
|.333
|OBP
|.229
|.486
|SLG
|.140
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|10/1
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
- Vines will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
