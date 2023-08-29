Rockies vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 29
The Atlanta Braves (85-45) visit the Colorado Rockies (49-82) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (13-10) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (3-4) will take the ball for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (13-10, 3.37 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-4, 4.92 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert
- The Rockies will send Lambert (3-4) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.
- Lambert is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.
- Lambert will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 3.2 frames per outing.
- He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Peter Lambert vs. Braves
- He will face a Braves squad that is batting .275 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .501 (first in the league) with 246 total home runs (first in MLB play).
- Lambert has thrown two innings without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Braves this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- Morton (13-10) will take the mound for the Braves, his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing two hits.
- The 39-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.37, a 2.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.384.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Morton has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.37), 49th in WHIP (1.384), and 13th in K/9 (10).
Charlie Morton vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 575 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They have 1108 hits, 18th in baseball, with 132 home runs (25th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 5-for-19 with a home run and three RBI over five innings.
