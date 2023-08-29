Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (85-45) against the Colorado Rockies (49-82) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on August 29.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (13-10) for the Braves and Peter Lambert (3-4) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 115 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (38.3%) in those games.

Colorado has won all of its 10 games in which it was named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (575 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.60 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule