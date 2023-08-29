On Tuesday, Mike Toglia (batting .235 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .179.

Toglia has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 40 games this year, with more than one hit in 7.5% of those games.

Looking at the 40 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Toglia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 17 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .212 AVG .147 .297 OBP .183 .288 SLG .324 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 5 RBI 5 23/8 K/BB 24/2 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings