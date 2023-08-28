Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Braves on August 28, 2023
Ryan McMahon and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves square off at Coors Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 26 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 58 walks and 65 RBI (116 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .250/.333/.455 so far this year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 118 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .258/.295/.431 so far this year.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (10-4) for his 26th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 14 times in 25 starts this season.
- Elder has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
- The 24-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 15th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|5.1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|4.1
|7
|7
|5
|3
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 30 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI (171 total hits). He has stolen 59 bases.
- He has a slash line of .330/.413/.562 on the season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has put up 132 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 84 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .272/.380/.596 so far this year.
- Olson takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
