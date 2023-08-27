Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Orioles on August 27, 2023
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:50 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Baltimore Orioles-Colorado Rockies matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.