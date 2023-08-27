Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (81-48) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (48-81) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, August 27. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +170. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - BAL (8-8, 4.73 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (1-1, 4.39 ERA)

Rockies vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 42 out of the 58 games, or 72.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Orioles have a 5-1 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 113 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (38.1%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious nine times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

