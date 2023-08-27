MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, August 27
If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Jordan Montgomery and the Rangers against Bailey Ober and the Twins.
Keep reading to find the likely starters for every game on the schedule for August 27.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Angels at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (7-4) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will look to David Peterson (3-7) when the teams meet Sunday.
|LAA: Canning
|NYM: Peterson
|18 (91.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (77.1 IP)
|4.61
|ERA
|5.59
|9.9
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Angels at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -120
- LAA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Angels at Mets
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
Cardinals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Drew Rom (0-1) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (11-8) when the teams play on Sunday.
|STL: Rom
|PHI: Nola
|1 (3.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (160.1 IP)
|14.73
|ERA
|4.49
|9.8
|K/9
|9.3
For a full preview of the Rom vs Nola matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -210
- STL Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Bailey Falter (1-7) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|CHC: Assad
|PIT: Falter
|23 (72 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (59.2 IP)
|3.12
|ERA
|4.53
|6.6
|K/9
|6.9
For a full preview of the Assad vs Falter matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates
- CHC Odds to Win: -125
- PIT Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Pirates
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-1) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (8-8) when the teams play Sunday.
|COL: Blach
|BAL: Flaherty
|13 (41 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (123.2 IP)
|4.39
|ERA
|4.73
|4.2
|K/9
|9.1
Live Stream Rockies at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Caleb Ferguson (7-3) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will give the start to Tanner Houck (3-7) when the teams face off Sunday.
|LAD: Ferguson
|BOS: Houck
|54 (48 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (72.2 IP)
|3.19
|ERA
|5.08
|10.1
|K/9
|8.2
Live Stream Dodgers at Red Sox
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Noah Syndergaard (2-6) to the bump as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) when the teams play Sunday.
|CLE: Syndergaard
|TOR: Kikuchi
|17 (82.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (133 IP)
|6.42
|ERA
|3.52
|5.8
|K/9
|9.3
For a full breakdown of the Syndergaard vs Kikuchi matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -210
- CLE Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (6-7) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will counter with JT Chargois (2-0) when the teams meet on Sunday.
|WSH: Williams
|MIA: Chargois
|25 (123.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|32 (30.1 IP)
|4.95
|ERA
|3.56
|6.8
|K/9
|7.4
Live Stream Nationals at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Justin Verlander (9-6) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo (2-4) when the teams face off Sunday.
|HOU: Verlander
|DET: Faedo
|20 (118.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (51.1 IP)
|3.19
|ERA
|4.91
|7.8
|K/9
|7.9
For a full report of the Verlander vs Faedo matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Astros at Tigers
- HOU Odds to Win: -190
- DET Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Rays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-4) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will give the start to Zack Littell (2-4) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|NYY: Rodon
|TB: Littell
|7 (33 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (52.2 IP)
|6.27
|ERA
|4.27
|7.1
|K/9
|8.0
For a full preview of the Rodon vs Littell matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -120
- NYY Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Rays
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (10-2) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will look to Adrian Houser (5-4) when the teams play Sunday.
|SD: Wacha
|MIL: Houser
|17 (96 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (88.1 IP)
|2.63
|ERA
|4.28
|8.0
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Padres at Brewers
- SD Odds to Win: -120
- MIL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Montgomery (8-10) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Ober (6-6) when the teams meet Sunday.
|TEX: Montgomery
|MIN: Ober
|25 (147 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (118.2 IP)
|3.12
|ERA
|3.41
|8.2
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Twins
- TEX Odds to Win: -115
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (3-3) to the mound as they face the White Sox, who will look to Mike Clevinger (5-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|OAK: Blackburn
|CHW: Clevinger
|15 (78.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (90.2 IP)
|4.00
|ERA
|3.47
|9.2
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Athletics at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -135
- OAK Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Alec Marsh (0-6) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Luis Castillo (10-7) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|KC: Marsh
|SEA: Castillo
|10 (43.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (157.1 IP)
|5.56
|ERA
|3.20
|10.3
|K/9
|10.0
Live Stream Royals at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (7-8) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Slade Cecconi (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|CIN: Ashcraft
|ARI: Cecconi
|24 (134 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (15.1 IP)
|4.84
|ERA
|2.93
|6.7
|K/9
|5.3
Vegas Odds for Reds at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -120
- CIN Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Jared Shuster (4-2) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Tristan Beck (3-2) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|ATL: Shuster
|SF: Beck
|9 (45 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (67.1 IP)
|5.00
|ERA
|3.34
|5.0
|K/9
|7.6
Live Stream Braves at Giants
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
