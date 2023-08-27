Elias Díaz vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Elias Diaz (hitting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Orioles Player Props
|Rockies vs Orioles Prediction
|Rockies vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Orioles
|Rockies vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Orioles Odds
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .275 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
- In 71 of 113 games this season (62.8%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (11.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (29.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|59
|.292
|AVG
|.259
|.335
|OBP
|.314
|.492
|SLG
|.377
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|27
|37/14
|K/BB
|55/15
|2
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went three innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.