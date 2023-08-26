Kyle Schwarber is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday (beginning at 7:15 PM ET).

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (9-6) for his 26th start of the season.

He has 16 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

The 33-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.099 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Aug. 20 7.0 7 4 4 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 7.0 3 1 1 5 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 6.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Pirates Jul. 28 6.2 3 1 1 11 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 15 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 98 walks and 83 RBI (87 total hits).

He has a .187/.333/.449 slash line so far this season.

Schwarber will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Giants Aug. 23 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Giants Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Nationals Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 52 RBI (138 total hits). He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashing .295/.341/.438 on the year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 136 hits with 25 doubles, 21 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.367/.457 so far this season.

Goldschmidt enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

