Two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.6 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.6) -- match up when the New York Liberty (26-7) visit the Minnesota Lynx (17-17) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Liberty matchup.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES and BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Lynx have put together an 18-15-0 record against the spread this year.
  • New York has an ATS record of 7-10 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.
  • Minnesota has been an underdog by 9.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • In the Liberty's 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
  • In the Lynx's 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

