Jurickson Profar vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .239 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 68 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a home run in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has driven home a run in 27 games this year (24.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 39.4% of his games this season (43 of 109), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.281
|AVG
|.198
|.359
|OBP
|.279
|.433
|SLG
|.302
|23
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|19
|34/22
|K/BB
|52/23
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (8-6) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
