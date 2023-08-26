Harold Castro vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on August 26 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .262 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 46 of 80 games this season (57.5%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (16.3%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 23.8% of his games this season, Castro has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this season (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.282
|AVG
|.242
|.286
|OBP
|.270
|.333
|SLG
|.317
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|13
|32/1
|K/BB
|27/5
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
