In the series opener on Friday, August 25, Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (79-48) match up with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (48-79). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +165 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Cole Irvin - BAL (1-3, 4.66 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (5-13, 5.02 ERA)

Rockies vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 56 times and won 40, or 71.4%, of those games.

The Orioles have played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter and won every time.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (38.7%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 13 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Rockies vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+270) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

