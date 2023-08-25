Friday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (79-48) against the Colorado Rockies (48-79) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:05 PM on August 25.

The probable pitchers are Cole Irvin (1-3) for the Orioles and Kyle Freeland (5-13) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (38.7%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 13 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (559 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.57 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule