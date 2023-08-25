How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lafayette versus UMass Lowell is a game to watch on a Friday NCAA Men's Soccer schedule that has plenty of compelling matchups.
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Hampden-Sydney vs Longwood
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UMass Lowell vs Lafayette
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Sacramento State vs Portland
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
