The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 48.3% of his games this season (29 of 60), Trejo has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (11.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 60 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Trejo has driven home a run in 16 games this year (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 20.0% of his games this season (12 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .222 AVG .255 .260 OBP .307 .319 SLG .362 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 12 RBI 8 15/4 K/BB 29/7 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings