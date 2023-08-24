After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon leads Colorado with 113 hits and an OBP of .336 this season.
  • He ranks 89th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • McMahon enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
  • In 64.7% of his 119 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.6% of his games this season, McMahon has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 57 games this year (47.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 61
.274 AVG .230
.351 OBP .322
.507 SLG .417
27 XBH 22
12 HR 9
42 RBI 23
78/26 K/BB 78/31
2 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.89 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
