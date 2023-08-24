Mike Toglia -- hitting .143 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Tampa Bay Rays, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .174 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Toglia has recorded a hit in 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (8.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Toglia has driven in a run in nine games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 14 of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .210 AVG .136 .300 OBP .177 .290 SLG .271 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 5 RBI 4 23/8 K/BB 22/2 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings