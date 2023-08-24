Ezequiel Tovar vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .370 on-base percentage over his past 10 games, take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rays.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Rays Player Props
|Rockies vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Rays
|Rockies vs Rays Odds
|Rockies vs Rays Prediction
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .730, fueled by an OBP of .298 and a team-best slugging percentage of .431 this season.
- In 69.7% of his 119 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 14 games this season (11.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Tovar has an RBI in 42 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 53 of 119 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.285
|AVG
|.237
|.333
|OBP
|.263
|.466
|SLG
|.397
|23
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|25
|56/12
|K/BB
|72/9
|2
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.