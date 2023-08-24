After hitting .268 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .246 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.

Rodgers has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits on five occasions (31.3%).

He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this season.

Rodgers has an RBI in five of 16 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .314 AVG .167 .333 OBP .219 .486 SLG .167 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

