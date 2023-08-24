Alan Trejo vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Alan Trejo and his .429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, (including two extra-base hits) will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Tampa Bay Rays August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Rays Player Props
|Rockies vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Rays
|Rockies vs Rays Odds
|Rockies vs Rays Prediction
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo has 11 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .247.
- Trejo has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 59 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Trejo has an RBI in 16 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (20.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Rays
- Click Here for Mike Toglia
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Jurickson Profar
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.222
|AVG
|.267
|.260
|OBP
|.320
|.319
|SLG
|.378
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|8
|15/4
|K/BB
|26/7
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.