Tuesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (75-51) against the Colorado Rockies (48-76) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM on August 22.

The Rays will give the nod to Zack Littell (2-4, 3.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach (1-1, 4.14 ERA).

Rockies vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rockies vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer nine times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (547 total runs).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.51) in the majors this season.

