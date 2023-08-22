Jurickson Profar -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .240 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
  • Profar has had a hit in 67 of 105 games this year (63.8%), including multiple hits 25 times (23.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in seven games this year (6.7%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 26 games this year (24.8%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 43 times this season (41.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 51
.281 AVG .200
.359 OBP .278
.433 SLG .307
23 XBH 12
3 HR 5
21 RBI 18
34/22 K/BB 48/21
1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Littell (2-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
