Ryan McMahon vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Ryan McMahon (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 110 hits and an OBP of .337, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 85th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- In 63.8% of his 116 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40 games this year (34.5%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.276
|AVG
|.230
|.354
|OBP
|.321
|.514
|SLG
|.423
|27
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|9
|42
|RBI
|23
|77/26
|K/BB
|73/30
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (5-6) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.388 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
