Sunday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (48-75) and the Chicago White Sox (48-75) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rockies coming out on top. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on August 20.

The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (5-6, 4.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.74 ERA).

Rockies vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Rockies vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have won in 43, or 40.2%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 29 times in 85 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (542 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.48 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule