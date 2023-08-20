Rockies vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (48-75) and the Chicago White Sox (48-75) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rockies coming out on top. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on August 20.
The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (5-6, 4.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.74 ERA).
Rockies vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rockies 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Rockies have won in 43, or 40.2%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 29 times in 85 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (542 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.48 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 14
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Chris Flexen vs Merrill Kelly
|August 15
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-5
|Ty Blach vs Joe Mantiply
|August 16
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-7
|Austin Gomber vs Slade Cecconi
|August 18
|White Sox
|W 14-1
|Peter Lambert vs Michael Kopech
|August 19
|White Sox
|W 11-5
|Kyle Freeland vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 20
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Dylan Cease
|August 22
|@ Rays
|-
|Ty Blach vs Zack Littell
|August 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Aaron Civale
|August 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Peter Lambert vs TBA
|August 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Kyle Gibson
|August 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Cole Irvin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.