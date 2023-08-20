Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (48-75) will be eyeing a series sweep when they square off with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (48-75) at Coors Field on Sunday, August 20. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +125 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been listed at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (5-6, 4.32 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.74 ERA)

Rockies vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have gone 7-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Chicago.

Over the last 10 games, the White Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won 29 of 85 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

