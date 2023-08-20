A pair of the league's top scorers hit the court -- Napheesa Collier (third, 21.4 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.1) -- when the Minnesota Lynx (14-16) host the Seattle Storm (9-21) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Lynx vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 84 Storm 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-4.1)

Minnesota (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.1

Lynx vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota is 15-14-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has seen 16 of its 30 games hit the over.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx's defense ranks second-worst in the WNBA with 84.8 points allowed per contest, but their offense has provided a lift, scoring 79.6 points per game (ninth-ranked in league).

Minnesota is seventh in the WNBA with 34.1 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 34.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Lynx rank sixth in the WNBA at 13.4 turnovers per game, but they are forcing 12.4 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Lynx are coming up short, as they rank third-worst in the league in three-pointers made (6.5 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage (32.0%).

The Lynx are in the bottom five in the WNBA in treys allowed per game with 9.1 (dead last), and they rank seventh in the league with a 35.0% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

Minnesota has taken 69.5% two-pointers and 30.5% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 77.5% are two-pointers and 22.5% are threes.

