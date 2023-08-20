Elias Diaz -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on August 20 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with two RBI against the White Sox.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks while batting .263.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 67 of 108 games this season (62.0%), including 27 multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (33 of 108), with two or more RBI 17 times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (28.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .292 AVG .236 .335 OBP .297 .492 SLG .338 21 XBH 11 8 HR 4 34 RBI 21 37/14 K/BB 52/15 2 SB 0

