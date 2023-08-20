On Sunday, Robert Austin Wynns (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .202.

Wynns has gotten a hit in 17 of 32 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In five games this year (15.6%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 32 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the White Sox

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 .226 AVG .200 .294 OBP .233 .290 SLG .325 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 9/2 K/BB 14/2 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings